Margate police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MARGATE, Fla. - Margate police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing this week.

Police said Skylar Anderson was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home in the 800 block of Southwest 51st Avenue.

She was seen walking north on Southwest 51st Avenue, police said.

According to authorities, Anderson has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, but is not in possession of her medication.

Anderson was last seen wearing a black tank top, pink sweat pants and white Adidas sneakers with three black stripes. She was carrying a gold backpack with white hearts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department.

