Margate police searching for suspect in attempted murder case

MARGATE, Fla. - Police are searching for a Fort Lauderdale man who they say shot a man multiple times last week in Margate, authorities said.

Police said Adolphus Munden, 35, shot the 34-year-old man Thursday in the 2500 block of Rock Island Road. The victim, who was not identified by police, is expected to recover.

Munden faces charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Snyder at 954-935-5417 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

