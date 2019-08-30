Margate to distribute free sandbags ahead of Hurricane Dorian

GOOGLE MAPS

MARGATE, Fla. - In preparation for Hurricane Dorian's flooding, city officials plan to distribute free sandbags on Friday to help Margate residents.

According to Alison Saffold, a spokeswoman for the city, the distribution is limited to 10 sandbags per residence and residents must show an identification or a bill as proof.

The distribution starts at 8 a.m. at the Margate Sports Complex at 1695 Banks Road. For more information, call 954-935-5300.



