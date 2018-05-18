Broward

Here's what Parkland students, parents are saying about Texas school shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors sound off on Twitter

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
PARKLAND, Fla. - Survivors from the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweeted their support Friday for those affected by the school shooting in Texas.

"My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School," Jaclyn Corin posted. "It's an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever."

Some student activists who have fought for stricter gun control legislation both in Florida and nationwide criticized President Donald Trump after the shooting.

Cameron Kasky slammed Trump while responding to the president's tweet that stated, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

"Treating it like a sports game you sick bastard," Kasky wrote.

In another tweet, Kasky said, "At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called 'civil terrorists' and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors."

Parents of those killed in the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland also responded to reports about the fatal shooting in Texas, saying we need action from our nation's leaders now.

"This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything," Jaime Guttenberg's father, Fred Guttenberg, posted on Twitter. "Now, we have eight more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now."

