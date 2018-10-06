Masked man caught masturbating in front of women inside gated community

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are searching for a masked man who masturbated in front of two women early Friday inside a gated community in Pembroke Pines.

The first victim was unloading her car just after 1 a.m. at The Avant apartments in the 11800 block of Pembroke Road when the man approached her began masturbating under his pants, police said.

Around 3 a.m., the man approached a second woman, who was talking to her boyfriend on her cellphone in the parking lot, police said. When the woman noticed the man was masturbating under his pants, she screamed and told her boyfriend to call 911.

Police said a similar incident happened in the same area in December. Officers believe the same man may be responsible.

Police said the man was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing a long-sleeve black T-shirt, black pants and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

