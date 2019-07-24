Mechanic among 2 dead after Pembroke Park auto body shop shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A mechanic was one of two people killed after a confrontation at an auto body shop in Pembroke Park ended in gunfire Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old mechanic's name hasn't been identified, but Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said deputies arrived at the auto body shop at 2401 SW 31st Ave. and found his lifeless body.

Coleman-Wright said three brothers went to the shop to confront the mechanic shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the argument escalated to physical violence, resulting in a shooting that left two dead and two others wounded.

Witnesses too afraid to speak on camera told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that the mechanic started wrestling with one of the brothers, who was armed with a gun. They said the gunman's brothers were shot while they tried to wrestle the mechanic for the gun.

The three wounded brothers, ages 22, 23 and 25, left the shop and drove to the nearby BSO substation on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A lieutenant and BSO deputies rendered aid to the brothers until paramedics arrived and took them to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where the oldest brother died.

Coleman-Wright said the other two brothers are expected to survive.

The names of the victim and three brothers haven't been released.

