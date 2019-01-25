2 men demand cash from woman outside Davie apartment complex, open fire

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help finding two armed men who demanded cash from a woman outside an apartment complex in Davie and opened fire.

The victim told police she doesn’t believe she was the original target.

The muzzle flash from the man's gun lit up the darkness. In total, three rounds were fired into an apartment while people were inside.

"For the most part, it's pretty quiet, so to hear something like that is shocking," said Ken Murillo, who lives in the Gateland Village complex.

Murillo was stunned to hear about the gunfire.

"Wow, that's, that's scary," Murillo said. "That's pretty scary."

According to police, a woman who lives there had walked out of her unit for some fresh air when she was approached by another woman who asked her for directions. But suddenly, two armed men appeared and demanded she give them money.

Panicked, she told them she didn't have any and slowly started to make her way toward a relative's unit. But the men followed her up the stairs, pointing a gun at her and telling her, "You better find some money."

The surveillance video cut at that point, but police said the victim's family member opened the door and she ran in, closing and locking it behind her.

Then, minutes later, one of the men can be seen walking back up the stairs and firing into the apartment, shooting two rounds through the window and a third into the wall nearby.

No one was hurt, but police have very little information to go on. Anyone with information about the incident can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

