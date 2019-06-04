Michael Satz, Broward County state attorney since 1976, not seeking re-election

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County's longtime state attorney won't seek another term in 2020.

Michael Satz announced Tuesday morning that he won't run for re-election next year.

Satz has served 11 consecutive terms in office since he was first elected in 1976. He is the longest-serving state attorney in Florida.

The 76-year-old is personally prosecuting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, which was a factor in his decision not to seek a 12th term.

A news release from Satz's office announcing the decision said not running for re-election will "allow him to focus on prosecuting the mass shooting that resulted in the murders of 14 students and three adult staff members, and the attempted murders of 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day of 2018."

Satz said the "demands of preparing for the trial, scheduled to start in January, take precedence over campaigning."

A recent trip to Italy also "rekindled his desire to travel." The avid skier said he hasn't done so in four years "because of the demands of preparing for and being in trial."

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for me," Satz said. "I have been doing this job for more than half my life and I have more than a year and a half left before this term ends. However, I feel it is important to announce my decision now so I can continue to focus on the Parkland case and give a qualified candidate enough time to put forth their campaign for office."

Satz, however, said he is "definitely not retiring."

"When the Parkland case is concluded, I am going to explore some other professional opportunities that I put aside in the past that will challenge me and give me some time to travel and help me with my bucket list," Satz said.

