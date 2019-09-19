Miramar man indicted on murder charge in connection with fentanyl overdose

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Miramar man was indicted Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for the fentanyl overdose death of a Miami woman, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced in a news release.

Prosecutors said the victim, Kelly Fitzgerald, 31, was found dead March 21 inside her home after ingesting fentanyl and derivatives of fentanyl that she purchased from 58-year-old Bernard Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested earlier this year on multiple charges, including armed trafficking of oxycodone and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He has remained jailed at the Joseph V. Conte Facility since his arrest.

According to the news release, this is the first use of a recently enacted Florida law in Broward County, which "requires prosecutors to prove that the defendant supplied the drugs to the victim and that the drugs were the proximate cause of her death."

If convicted, Gonzalez faces up to life in state prison.



