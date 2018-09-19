Mobile home erupts in flames in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A mobile home in Davie erupted in flames Wednesday morning.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 4741 SW 45th St. just before 11:30 a.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The rear of the home appeared to be destroyed in the fire.

Davie police are asking the public to avoid westbound lanes of Griffin Road near State Road 7 at this time as the roadway remains closed for Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately released.





