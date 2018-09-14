More than 2 dozen vehicles burglarized, 2 stolen in Davie neighborhood

DAVIE, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were burglarized this month and two vehicles were stolen in a neighborhood in Davie, police announced Friday.

The burglaries and thefts were reported early Wednesday morning in the Forest Ridge development.

Davie police said every vehicle that was burglarized had been left unlocked and the cars that were stolen had the key fob inside of them.

Surveillance video shows two of the thieves checking door handles for unlocked vehicles.

Police said the thieves entered at least one garage after finding the garage door opener in an unlocked car.

"Door locks are standard on every vehicle. We just wish that owners would (use) them more regularly," Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said in an email.

It's unclear what was taken from the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



