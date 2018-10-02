More victims come forward in case against former Broward County teacher

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A former South Florida camp counselor and substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing children faced a judge Tuesday, and prosecutors have added charges because more victims have come forward.

There are now five victims in the case against Christopher Falzone, and prosecutors believe more victims could come forward Tuesday.

Falzone was arrested last month on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a child at a Fort Lauderdale summer camp. Authorities said an investigation revealed that Falzone's inappropriate behavior with students extends back many years.

Broward County Public Schools terminated the former substitute teacher after four students came forward, claiming that Falzone groped them at Sheridan Hills Elementary School in Hollywood in 2013. Falzone later found a job with Renaissance Charter School in 2015.

A family is suing that school after their child claimed she was sexually assaulted by Falzone in her third-grade class. The family claims the school knew about his past allegations but did nothing about it.

Falzone pleaded not guilty on Sept. 5. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.



