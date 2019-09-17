Mother arrested after Margate crash that killed son faces judge

Imani Malik faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with a Margate crash that killed her 5-year-old son.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A mother arrested after a crash that killed her 5-year-old son in Margate last month sat in a wheelchair Tuesday morning as she faced a judge.

Imani Malik, 25, was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with the Aug. 26 crash on Royal Palm Boulevard near Northwest 73rd Avenue.

Margate police Sgt. Lori Eller said Malik was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Royal Palm Boulevard when she lost control of the car, which veered off the pavement and struck a tree. Eller said Malik was traveling in excess of 90 mph.

Malik's 5-year-old son was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Eller said the boy was not secured in a child safety seat.

Broward County Judge Jackie Powell set Malik's bond at $102,000. She also ordered that Malik not drive, that she turn in her passport and wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release.

"I can't image," Powell said. "I know that she lost her child … but there's also crime that has been presented, and this court has to deal with that as well."

Malik was injured in the crash and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.