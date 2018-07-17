Mother of toddler who died in hot car says she thought she dropped him off at day care

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The mother of a 17-month-old boy who was found dead in a hot car last week in Pembroke Pines told investigators she thought she had dropped her son off at day care.

A Florida Department of Children and Families incident report obtained Tuesday revealed that the boy was accidentally left in the car all day while his mother was working.

According to the report, the family had been staying with friends while their house was being tented, and the boy's mother was under a lot of stress.

The mother told authorities that she took a different route to work Friday and "believed she dropped him off that morning." She said it was only after she learned her son never showed up for day care that she "began to realize what had occurred."

Police have not released the identity of the boy.

