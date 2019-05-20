Motorcyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A motorcyclist died over the weekend, days after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

According to Lauderhill police, the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 24th Street and North State Road 7.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a beige or gold 2000-2005 Hyundai Accent coupe strike a motorcycle that was being ridden by 44-year-old Antonio Cortez Johnson.

The driver failed to stop, the video shows.

Authorities said the car should have light damage on the left side.

Police said Cortez Johnson died Saturday from injuries suffered in the crash.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



