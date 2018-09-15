Motorcyclist dies on Florida Turnpike in Broward

A man riding a motorcycle similar to the one in this Honda photo was killed on Friday.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was killed on Friday while riding a 2004 Honda 1000 motorcycle in Broward, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Alexander Felipe Mendez was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck the metal guardrail and his body was thrown off, according to Lt. Alvaro A. Feola.

After his body struck the left rear tire of a vehicle, Mendez, who was wearing a helmet, died on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 44.5, FHP reported.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle his body hit as Manuel Herrera-Fernandez, 53, who remained on the scene. Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

