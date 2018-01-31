Motorcyclist injured after going off ramp on I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle went over a ramp on Interstate 595, authorities said.

The crash involving a Honda sports bike was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near the southbound exit for the Turnpike.

Sky 10 was above the scene about 2:30 p.m. as Davie Fire Rescue personnel transported the motorcyclist to Broward Health Medical Center.

The man was conscious and speaking to first responders as he was placed on a gurney.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The ramp to the Turnpike was closed after the crash while authorities investigated the cause of the crash.

It's unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

