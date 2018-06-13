Motorcyclist loses foot in hit-and-run crash in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist lost his foot early this month in a hit-and-run crash in Broward County, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. June 2 in the 2900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Dale Hall, 48, was riding his 1999 Harley Davidson within the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 29th Avenue when the driver of a white SUV crashed into him and kept going.

Dale was thrown from his motorcycle and his left foot was severed, deputies said.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities said the SUV that struck Hall was a 1999 to 2001 white Ford Explorer with a Florida Gator vanity plate on its front.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Detective Sean Williams at 954-375-3181 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

