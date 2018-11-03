Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash in Margate, officials say

MARGATE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt early Saturday in a crash along North State Road 7 in Margate, authorities said.

The motorcycle collided with a car around 9:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of North State Road 7, a spokesperson for the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and was conscious when paramedics arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. His condition was not disclosed.

Police shut down a portion of North State Road 7 near Colonial Drive while officers investigated. Police advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.