Murder suspect prematurely released from jail

The Broward Sheriff's Office is trying to get a man back into custody after a mix-up led to a premature release from jail.

Eric Vail had been in jail since January after being charged with the October shooting death of Wadarius Harris of Miami.

Vail was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in April after originally being arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

On Thursday, Vail's original case of the second-degree charge was closed since it involved the same matter as the April charge, but he was released from jail that day despite still facing the first-degree murder charge.

"On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office received unequivocal direction from the State Attorney's Office that the second-degree murder charge on Eric Vail had been dismissed," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We did not have and have not yet located any documentation stating the subject was to be held on another charge. Our main priority at this time is to locate and apprehend this dangerous criminal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)."

