New York man dies while scuba diving near Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A New York man died Saturday morning while scuba diving off the coast of Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Detective Bryan Tutler, a spokesman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Paul Elmore, 67, of Lancaster, was exploring an artificial reef east of the Hillsboro inlet with South Florida Diving Headquarters around 10:30 a.m. when he lost consciousness.

Fellow divers pulled Elmore from the water and rendered first aid, Tutler said. Paramedics rushed Elmore to Broward Health North, where he died of injuries.

Broward County's Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services will determine the cause of death, Tutler said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tutler at 954-321-4200.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.