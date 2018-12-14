New York man left woman for dead on I-95, lawsuit says

The family of Jennifer St. Clair (right) said Miles McChesney (left) failed to help her when she fell off his motorcycle.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The family of a Fort Lauderdale woman who was killed last weekend on Interstate 95 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a New York man who they say left the woman for dead.

Jennifer St. Clair had been on a first date with Miles McChesney, a man she had met using the Tinder app, the lawsuit said.

But hours later, St. Clair, 33, was found dead around 3 a.m. Friday near the Atlantic Boulevard exit in Pompano Beach. Authorities said she had been struck by at least nine cars while lying in the roadway.

McChesney -- of Schenectady, New York -- picked her up on a motorcycle at her home in Fort Lauderdale around 10 p.m. Dec. 6, along with two other couples on motorcycles, the lawsuit said. From there, the group went to a restaurant in Delray Beach, the lawsuit said.

The family believes McChesney was taking St. Clair home when she fell off the motorcycle. Witnesses at the scene said they had seen a man on a motorcycle ride away after St. Clair was hit.

The lawsuit alleges that McChesney had been driving the motorcycle while drunk and failed to render aid to St. Clair at the scene.

The lawsuit is seeking $15,000 in damages from McChesney.

John E. Lewis, the owner the motorcycle that McChesney was using at the time of the incident, is also named in the lawsuit.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating St. Clair's death. Troopers have not filed any charges in the case and have not named McChesney as the operator of the motorcycle.

McChesney's lawyer, Russell Cormican, released a brief statement to Local 10 News.

"I am representing Myles McChesney in regards to an Florida Highway Patrol Investigation. This is a very tragic event. And this is all I am going to say about it at this time," Cormican said.

