Video shows drunken driver inside car before fatal crash, prosecutors say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released video shows a man under the influence inside a car the same night he crashed it and killed three people inside, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Trevor Carter Remy posted the video online, showing how drunk he was. His wife could be seen in the front passenger seat.

"And I'm drunk," Remy is heard saying in the video.

"I'm tipsy as (expletive)," his wife is heard saying, as well.

What you can't see in the video are six children in the back of the car.

According to authorities, no one was wearing a seat belt the night of the April 24, 2016, crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the car ran off the road on Interstate 75 near Sheridan Street.

Remy's wife and two kids were killed. Remy was eventually arrested.

New evidence photos were also released Wednesday, which show the car crumpled in an impound lot and what looks like an alcohol bottle.

Troopers said Remy had a blood-alcohol level nearly double the legal limit in Florida.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood spoke to the family friend who took custody of two of the surviving girls, plus another sibling who was not in the car the night of the crash.

She said Chloe, 7, and Danae, 9, are doing better, despite what happened three years ago and knowing their mother is never coming back.

