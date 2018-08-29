Nile monitor found roaming back yard in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A South Florida family got an unwanted visitor this week when they found a Nile monitor in their back yard.

Trappers were called to the Davie home to capture the unwanted guest, but they've had no luck so far in catching it.

Homeowner Zack Lieberman said his wife spotted the lizard this week.

"My wife screams and I thought it was the kids, but the kids are right here. She's like, 'It's back.' And I'm like, 'What's back?'" Lieberman said.

Lieberman took video of the Nile monitor in his back yard. For the Lieberman family, spotting the lizard has been a reoccurring thing and turning it away has been no easy task.

"He got hip to the idea that I was trying to lure him away and he booked it right back into the forest," Lieberman said.

But the lizard came back a few days later.

"This time, he was right up against my glass," Lieberman said.

Nile monitors are most dangerous around pets and children, according to experts. Lieberman, who is a father to young children, worries about their safety outside.

"They swim. It's a water monitor. He can swim fast, run fast and get a hold of the kids fast," Lieberman said. "One bite from him and it could be devastating."

And the worry extends beyond just Lieberman's property, as other neighbors have spotted the monitors, too.

"Some of my other neighbors have seen him out by the lake. He sunbathes in the back yard," Lieberman said.

Residents in the area have been pulling out the stops, using raw chicken, mice or anything else appealing to shuffle the lizard away.

"That's the number one concern -- safety of the children," Lieberman said.

While Nile monitors are not venomous, their bites can be very painful.



