No one hurt after apartment catches fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A fire broke out early Saturday at a Pembroke Pines apartment complex, authorities said.

According to the Pembroke Police Department, the fire started before 4 a.m. inside a single unit at the Trayann Apartments in the 7700 block of Pines Boulevard.

Police said no one was home at time and no one was hurt.

A Local 10 viewer captured video showing heavy smoke pouring out of the building in the early morning hours.

Units near the apartment that caught fire were damaged by smoke and water. The Red Cross was on the scene helping residents who were displaced by the blaze.

Fire inspectors are investigating the cause of the blaze, police said.

