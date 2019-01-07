North Lauderdale mother wants to find man who keeps peering into daughter's window

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Detectives are hoping someone will recognize a man who was caught on camera peering into a girl's bedroom in North Lauderdale.

Daisy Velasquez said Monday her home surveillance cameras caught the man peeking into her daughter's room several times over the last few months.

"It's your house. You want to feel safe," she said. "It's the only place where your kids could come home and feel safe, so you never want to think that someone's violating that privacy and looking through their window, especially kids."

Velasquez said one of her daughters told her she was hearing noises outside her bedroom in November, so Velasquez and her husband set up a doorbell camera. Days later, they got an alert and saw the man apparently searching for a good vantage point.

At one point, he can be seen standing on a wicker ottoman to get a better view.

Velasquez said he came back Saturday, providing authorities with a clear image of his face.

"The light goes on from their room, five or 10 minutes he shows up, so he's watching us from somewhere," Velasquez said. "I just don't know where."

She hopes someone recognizes the man and turns him in to authorities.

"I hope whoever sees him or knows him, you know, will be decent enough to call the cops, because today it's my kids. Tomorrow it could be someone else's kids," she said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

