North Lauderdale pays tribute to one of its own on Memorial Day

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The North Lauderdale Veteran's Memorial has been standing for years, but residents added another plaque Monday in honor of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.

The name of Sgt. Roshain Brooks, a North Lauderdale resident who served in the U.S. Army and was killed in Iraq in 2017, was added to the memorial in a ceremony hosted by Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes.

The ceremony was one of several Memorial Day events held across South Florida, and the tributes were not just for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans, including Jim Pancallo, also took part.

"I appreciate everyone coming here, and I enjoy coming here as long as I'm healthy enough to do so," Pancallo said.

In Fort Lauderdale, the biggest celebration in Broward County happened at Lauderdale Memorial Park, where dozens of people watched a wreath laying, a dove release and several performances.

Yvonne Lewis said she chose to bury her son, Army Maj. Clement Lewis III, at Lauderdale Memorial Park because of the Memorial Day ceremony. The gold star mother said she and her family have attended it since 2004.

"It's a time to see him and a time to reflect all in one. It's excellent," Yvonne Lewis said.

