North Miami Beach woman, 19, killed in I-95 crash in Dania Beach

Sky 10 was above a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of the Griffin Road exit.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old North Miami Beach woman was killed in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Griffin Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gabriela Botta lost control of her 2015 Honda Civic and crashed into a metal pole.

Botta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound traffic was brought to a halt Thursday morning during the crash investigation.

