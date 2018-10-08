All clear given at Nova High School, other schools after Code Red lockdowns

DAVIE, Fla. - Nova High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Monday morning following a phoned in threat, leading Broward County school officials to place other nearby schools on lockdown, as well.

About an hour after the initial call, Davie police found the threat not to be credible and allowed students to return to class.

The following schools were on lockdown Monday:

• Nova High School

• Nova Blanche Forman Elementary

• Nova Eisenhower Elementary

• Nova Middle School

School officials said Davie Elementary School was on a Code Yellow lockdown.

Nova Southeastern University officials alerted their students that the lockdown did not affect the university, but was the result of a phoned-in threat to Nova High School.



