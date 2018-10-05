Student stabs classmate with scissors at Nova High School, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie Police said a student at Nova High School stabbed a classmate with a pair scissors Friday, causing nearby Nova Southeastern University to go into a brief lockdown.

The university had warned of a "dangerous situation" on campus and urged people to avoid the area, officials said. The university has since given the all clear.

Police detained the student while the victim is being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

