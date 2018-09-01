Oakland Park homeowner hit by thieves twice in 7 days

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A trio of thieves stole $600 worth of items from an Oakland Park home in July, and then returned a week later to steal the homeowner's truck, authorities said.

On Friday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of the thieves using a stolen credit card, in hopes someone can identify them.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the burglars broke into a home around 9:30 a.m. on July 10 along Northwest 18th Avenue and stole a number of items, including jewelry, keys, credit cards and a passport. Sometime later that day, one of thieves is seen on camera using one of the credit cards at a Publix store in Pompano Beach.

A week later, the burglars returned and stole the homeowner's 2019 GMC Canyon truck, Oglesby said. Deputies found the truck abandoned hours later in Pompano Beach.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-202-3117 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

