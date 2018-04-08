Oakland Park woman killed in scooter crash, authorities say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - An Oakland Park woman seriously hurt in a scooter crash early Saturday has died, authorities said.

Crystal Blazek, 34, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after the crash, but she later died of her injuries. A friend of Blazek's family said Blazek was the mother of five children.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Sean Harris, 27, was driving his Dodge Charger just after midnight on East Commercial Boulevard when his car collided with a Yamaha scooter that was making a turn onto Northeast First Terrace.

The driver of the scooter, 53-year-old Jeffrey Harris, and Blazek were thrown from the bike. Jeffery Harris was also treated at Broward Health Medical Center, but Oglesby described his injuries as not life-threatening.

Oglesby said Sean Harris remained at the scene of the crash and was not hurt.

Oglesby said the detectives are still investigating what caused the crash, but said driver impairment was not seen as a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4205.

The crash came day after another man riding a scooter was killed in collision in the 2900 block of Northeast 14th Street in Pompano Beach, Oglesby said.

Thomas Noetzel was driving a Genuine Blur 220i scooter just after noon on Friday when an SVU stopped abruptly for a drawbridge. The scooter slammed into the SVU, sending Noetzel under the back bumper of the SVU.

Noetzel later died of his injuries at Broward Health Medical Center, Oglesby said.

