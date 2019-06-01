Crash leaves 2 women injured in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers closed both directions of University Drive between Pembroke Road and Pines Boulevard on Friday to investigate a car crash that left two women injured in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police Department officers were investigating a crash involving a blue 2015 Chevy Equinox and a blue 2013 Ford Flex at Howard C. Forman Roadway.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department identified the driver of the Chevy as Rolanda Booker, 44, of Miramar, and the driver of the Ford as Shevon Smith-Alexis, 35, of Miramar.

According to Sgt. John Baker, Booker turned left from University Drive to go west on Howard C. Forman Roadway and "violated" Smith-Alexis' right of way when they crashed. Fire Rescue personnel took both women to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Baker said Booker suffered life-threatening injuries.

