Officers investigate Pompano Beach school threat

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a school threat made toward Pompano Beach Middle School.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, BSO deputies were alerted by a parent about an exchange on social media.

According to investigators, one student wanted to fight another student. One of the students threatened to bring a weapon to school in a social media exchange.

The parent of one of the students alerted BSO deputies and an investigation was immediately launched.

BSO deputies are continuing the investigation to see if a weapon was brought to the school.

The student who made the threat is facing an assault charge.

Classes were held as scheduled throughout the investigation.

