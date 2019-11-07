Officers investigate Pompano Beach school threat

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a school threat made toward Pompano Beach Middle School.
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, BSO deputies were alerted by a parent about an exchange on social media.
According to investigators, one student wanted to fight another student. One of the students threatened to bring a weapon to school in a social media exchange.
The parent of one of the students alerted BSO deputies and an investigation was immediately launched.
BSO deputies are continuing the investigation to see if a weapon was brought to the school.
The student who made the threat is facing an assault charge.
Classes were held as scheduled throughout the investigation.
