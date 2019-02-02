Officers search for man accused of using hammer to kill dog in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was using a sledgehammer to damage a car, and when a woman who was walking her dog stopped near him, he used the hammer to kill her dog, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

Another woman was using her phone to film the Friday night attack. When the man noticed her, he snatched her phone and ran away, said Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department.

Officers and police dogs were searching for the man in the area surrounding the 700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue near Martin Luther King Elementary School. Meanwhile, the heartbroken woman held her dead dog named Summer on the side of the street and said she had died while being brave.

"He took my heart away from me," she said in tears. "I didn't ask for this."

Several people called police to report the man was smashing the windows of the blue four-door BMW and was arguing with a woman. Santiago said the man is also accused of domestic violence and armed robbery.

