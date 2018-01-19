Officers search for mentally ill man known to be violent

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Kidannis Osorio, is known to be violent and threaten people with sharp objects, Pembroke Pines Police Department officers warned Thursday night.

The 26-year-old man suffers from several mental illnesses. When he left a home near the Brian Piccolo Sports Park, police officers said he was wearing a gray sweater, green pants and black Fila sneakers.

Detective Michael Silver warned Osorio is likely using public transportation to get around Broward County, but he believes he is in danger and is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police at 954-431-2200 or 194-437-1105.

