Officers search for thief wearing 'CHILL' hat while targeting woman in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A woman was robbed in the outdoor area of Giordana Gourmet Salads in Davie, officers said on Wednesday.

The woman told police officers she was at a bistro table with her daughter when she placed her wallet on her lap and a tall man reached over and snatched it from her hands and ran, according to the Davie Police Department.

The woman said there were $800 in cash, five credit cards and an unendorsed check payable to cash in her wallet, so she jumped up and ran after him, but the robber was faster.

The woman and her daughter told officers the "stocky" man was wearing a black baseball cap with "CHILL" in green letters, a dark gray shirt and black jeans.

Officers are hoping an image from surveillance video and the public's help can assist them with catching the thief. They were asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Robbery by sudden snatching (Purse) from Davie Police Department on Vimeo.

