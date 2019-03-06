Officials warn of smoky conditions due to Everglades controlled burn

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service conducted a controlled burn of more than 22,000 acres of the Everglades in Glades County on Tuesday night.

Local officials in western Broward and Palm Beach counties warned residents that winds could bring smoke into those communities.

People with respiratory illness were urged to stay indoors.

"The cold front that's pushing into our area tonight is bringing some of that smoke with it. So it's nothing to worry about," the Coconut Creek Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.