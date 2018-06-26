Man fatally struck by train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said the incident happened on the CSX tracks at Martin Luther King Boulevard, near North Andrews Avenue and Hammondville Road.

King said the victim appeared to be a man in his 20s or 30s.

Witnesses told authorities that the man was trying to dodge the train when he was hit.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.