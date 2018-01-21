Pedestrian hurt in crash involving fire engine in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 70-year-old woman was hurt Sunday in a crash involving a fire engine in Lauderhill, official said.

Lauderhill Fire Chief Marc Celetti said the woman and several other people were jaywalking across Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 31st Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when a car swerved to avoid the pedestrians.

The car then struck the fire engine, and debris from the crash injured the woman, Celetti said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Plantation General Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash, Celettti said.

