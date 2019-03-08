Pedestrian killed in Brightline train collision, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Brightline train struck a pedestrian Thursday evening in Hollywood, between the North Central and Royal Poinciana neighborhoods, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Miranda Grossman, the department's spokesperson, said the pedestrian died at North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the deadly collision, Grossman said.

The express inter-city rail system connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Brightline rail service wants to issue $950 million in tax-exempt bonds to offer service to Orlando.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.