Pedestrian killed in crash involving 4 vehicles in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported at Southeast Eighth Street and South Federal Highway.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which struck the pedestrian who was standing on the median.

City officials said north and southbound lanes were closed while authorities investigated.

All drivers remained at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.