HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train Friday in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

Bonnie Arnold, a spokeswoman for Tri-Rail, said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Arnold said Tri-Rail was setting up a shuttle bus service to transport affected passengers between the Hollywood and Golden Glades stops.

