Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Pines Boulevard

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was struck and killed by an SUV while trying to cross Pines Boulevard early Wednesday, police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said Aaron Jerrido, 22, was crossing Pines Boulevard when he was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Jerrido was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as Daniel Bandujo, 33, remained at the scene.

Feiner said Jerrido was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

All westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard were closed between Hiatus Road and Southwest 114th Avenue during the crash investigation.

A view from Sky 10 showed damage to the front driver's side of the gray SUV stopped in the middle of the roadway. There was also a shoe nearby.

Feiner said charges could be filed based on the outcome of the investigation.

