PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Sunrise has canceled its Fourth of July concert because of concerns over lightning.

A thunderstorm was moving through inland Broward County Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Pembroke Pines briefly put its fireworks display on hold, but the city went ahead with the event once the weather cleared. Police cleared the field where spectators were gathering and did not reopen the field.

