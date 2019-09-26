Pembroke Pines Charter High School bomb threat was unfounded, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police were investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning at a charter school, authorities confirmed.

Police said the threat was reported at Pembroke Pines Charter High School at 17189 Sheridan St.

Police officers and Pembroke Pines Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

Authorities said the U-building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution so officers can conduct a sweep of the area.

The all clear was given shortly before 10 a.m. Police said there is no active threat to the school.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.