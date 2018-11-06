Pembroke Pines girl, 12, accused of making threats toward school placed on house arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 12-year-old girl accused of making a threatening post toward her school on Snapchat appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge ordered her to remain under house arrest for the next few weeks.

The student from Pembroke Pines Charter School was joined in court by her mother and her attorney.

Police said she was arrested Monday while at school at the Central Campus off Sheridan Street after police received an anonymous tip about a threatening post on Snapchat.

According to police, one of the posts read, "If I get this one more time I will shoot someone." Another post allegedly read, "No one go to school tmrrw."

Police said the girl admitted to writing the post, but said she never would have acted on it and it was the result of constant bullying.

She is now facing a second-degree felony charge for the posts.

The judge was sympathetic toward the child, telling her she is to remain home for the next three weeks until everything is sorted out.

The girl will have to undergo a psychological evaluation and cannot use any social media while she is under home detention.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

