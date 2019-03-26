Pembroke Pines man accused of molesting girl over course of 10 years

Wayne Lincoln Chin, 57, is accused of molesting and raping a girl over the course of 10 years.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested Monday on accusations that he molested and raped a girl numerous times over the course of 10 years.

According to an arrest report, the incidents began in 1998 when the alleged victim was 4 years old and continued until she was 14.

Pembroke Pines police said the victim, now 25, told detectives that Wayne Lincoln Chin, 57, started the abuse by touching her breasts and vagina under her clothing while telling her, "Just relax."

Police said he later began digitally penetrating her and eventually forced her to engage in oral sex and intercourse.

According to the arrest report, it has been five years since the victim last communicated with Chin.

Police said multiple controlled calls were placed with the accuser and Chin, in which Chin admitted to engaging in sex acts with her, bragged about taking her virginity and told her he loved and missed her.

Authorities said Chin asked the victim to meet him this week to engage in sex acts.

Chin was taken into custody Monday on charges of sexual assault on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

Police said Chin claimed he only engaged in sex acts with the victim when she was an adult, however authorities said he contradicted himself multiple times during questioning and told detectives, "How can you arrest me for something I did 20 years ago?"

Police said he also claimed, "I did not rape her. I just lay in her bed and sleep with her."

Chin is being held at the Broward County Jail.

Police said they received unconfirmed information that Chin previously worked as a soccer coach in Pembroke Pines during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"If accurate, he would have had contact with several juveniles during said timeframe," the Police Department said in a news release. "Due to the nature of this incident, the possibility exists that there may be additional victims related to this crime."

Anyone who believes they or their child were victimized by Chin is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

