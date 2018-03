DAVIE, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines police officer was hurt Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Davie, authorities said.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Southwest 160th Avenue and Stirling Road.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

