Pembroke Pines police searching for toddler taken in custody dispute

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a mother and her nearly 2-year-old daughter after the woman left the child's father last month.

Police said the woman, Nicole Raphael, has been missing since March 3. Detectives believe Raphael wants to move to Germany with her daughter, Kimberly, without the permission of the father. Detectives think Raphael may currently be living in the Orlando area.

Police said Raphael is preventing the father from having contact with his daughter.

Police said Raphael is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kimberly has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.